Iranian President Invited To Attend EEU Summit In Yerevan

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has been invited to attend a summit of a Russian-led economic grouping, which is to be held in Yerevan, Armenia, this fall.

This was announced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian who made opening remarks at the Inter-Governmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) that took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

Armenia currently presides over different bodies of the organization that embraces Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan and Pashinian spoke as the chair at the meeting, presenting the results of his recent visits abroad and negotiations in the context of the EEU.

As quoted by his press office, the Armenian prime minister reported on his talks in Vietnam and Singapore. He said that he, in particular, discussed the possibility of signing a free trade agreement between the EEU and Singapore.

Yerevan is to host a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be attended by Russian

President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the post-Soviet economic grouping. Pashinian said that Singapore’s prime minister is ready to attend the session for signing the agreement if it is drafted by that time.

“I had the consent of the heads of all EEU member states on that,” Pashinian said, asking his colleagues to “maximally speed up” the procedures ahead of the Yerevan summit.

“In accordance with agreements with the heads of EEU-member states I also invited the president of Iran to attend the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that will take place in Yerevan,” said the Armenian premier, apparently referring to his talks with the Iranian leader as part of his visit to Tehran in February.

Pashinian also said that an international forum entitled “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” will be held on the sidelines of the Yerevan summit and the leaders of the EEU and its partner states have been invited to attend the event.

“It is expected that the forum will discuss topical issues related to the development of the continent’s transport-logistical network, prospects of developing new and implementation of existing large-scale infrastructure projects of the region’s states as well as issue connected with the development of digital corridors of Eurasia,” the Armenian leader said.

Addressing the EEU Inter-Governmental Council’s session, Pashinian also highlighted the importance of a set of measures planned until 2025 that will lead to the establishment of a common financial market among the EEU member states.

It is expected that the Concept on the establishment of this market will be signed during the EEU summit in the Armenian capital on October 1.

Speaking about regulations on the alcohol beverages market, Pashinian said that the EEU member states generally support the removal of barriers in this sector of the economy. He said this direction is a priority for Armenia, which is internationally recognized for its brandy and wine production.

Pashinian also highlighted the importance for entities working the agribusiness sector to have some summarized information on the supply and demand on agricultural produce in the EEU member states.