The editor of “Aravot” suggests that the events of recent days in Nagorno-Karabakh have only given the occasion to some Armenians to once again remember about the call for “the reunification of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia”: “Don’t you remember what we wanted in 1988? We wanted Nagorno-Karabakh to become an Armenian province. Emotionally everything is clear and even acceptable. But issues emerge when such questions are raised at the political level.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that the Public Council is drafting a “fairly important project” that envisages penalties for companies that have done no construction work for 10 years after obtaining a corresponding license. “This is a really welcome measure as our capital city that reminds more of a construction site has for years had foundation pits and half-construction buildings that only create dirt and dust. And this landscape is not changing for years,” the paper writes.

Lragir.am reports that the Prosecutor-General’s Office has revealed a case of large-scale corruption within the system of mandatory vehicle inspections. The online publication wonders if the government will make any steps on that or “the system of vehicle inspections, which are often of a formal nature, will continue to benefit from the payments mandated by the government.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)