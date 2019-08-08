Lragir.am links the statement made by National Security Service Chief Artur Vanetsian in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert about the retrieval of most of the “missing documents” on the 2008 post-election crackdown with the August 7 story published by the BBC Russian Service referring to materials of the investigation and naming a Karabakh general who led the suppression of opposition demonstrations. “The fact is that after [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinian’s speech at a rally in Stepanakert the information published by the BBC practically changes the so-called ‘pan-Armenian’ context of the speech – if not totally then at least essentially. Nagorno-Karabakh is targeted in public perceptions. It is apparent that a fairly skillful information gimmick is being employed against Armenia. At the same time, it is beyond doubt that the ‘March 1’ case will constantly be an occasion for similar ‘targeting’ as no full answers on it have been provided to the public,” the online paper writes.

On the same subject the editor of “Aravot” suggests that the BBC story mainly presents facts that have long been known to Armenians: “From the very beginning the author of the article says that he god exclusive access to documents of the ‘March 1’ investigation. But even if he really got that access, he either did not read the document carefully or those who provided the material misled him. At least two circumstances suggest this. Even though like a majority of Armenians I am sure that the main person responsible for the killings of 10 people in 2008 is [ex-president] Robert Kocharian, but it should be noted that in the indictment he is not accused of murder. And secondly, it has repeatedly been said in Armenian media that the Karabakh group led by Major-General Samvel Karapetian was housed at a government building during those days, and not in the basement of the presidential office, as the BBC story has it… There is, however, one remarkable thing. Was it a coincidence that this, let’s say, unprofessionally written story appeared on the BBC during the days when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian was visiting Nagorno-Karabakh and was speaking about national unity?”

“Zhoghovurd” reports on the information provided by the Constitutional Court administration that the European Court of Human Rights had received the Court’s application on the case of Robert Kocharian and that it would be reviewed as a matter of priority. “While everyone is discussing now how omnipotent Kocharian is that he can solve issues even in Strasbourg,… the reality is much simpler. The Convention ratified by the National Assembly in 2016 clearly stipulates that the European Court shall urgently address issues related to detentions and now this provision of the Convention is simply being applied,” the paper explains.

