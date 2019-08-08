Armenian Government Approves Pecuniary Aid To Victims Of 2008 Violence

The Armenian government on Thursday approved the form and amount of providing assistance to families of victims of the 2008 post-election violence in Yerevan. In doing so, the executive pointedly avoided the word “compensation” in its formal resolution.

The decision stems from the law unanimously passed by the Armenian parliament on June 4.

At today’s cabinet session Justice Minister Rustam Badasian said that the families of 10 people killed in the protests will receive 30 million drams (about $63,000) each, those who were seriously injured will get pecuniary aid in the amount of 15 million (about $31,500) and those who incurred harm to their health of medium gravity will be paid 5 million drams (over $10,000) in assistance.

According to official data provided by law-enforcement authorities, 63 protesters and police officers sustained “injuries of medium and severe gravity” during the forcible dispersal of opposition demonstrations held in the wake of the February 2008 presidential election.

According to the approved order, however, police officers who are under investigation or have already been convicted of using excessive force against anti-government protesters are not eligible for the aid.

Addressing his cabinet, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said that the approved set of measures in no way implies compensation. “Sorry for the harsh wording, but this does not determine the price of life of an Armenian citizen. This is being formulated as assistance,” the prime minister stressed.

Eight protesters and two police servicemen died after security forces broke up on March 1-2, 2008 opposition protests demanding a rerun of the presidential ballot that it rejected as fraudulent.

Dozens of opposition figures, including Pashinian, who at that time supported former President Levon Ter-Petrosian, the main challenger of the disputed winner of the presidential election Serzh Sarkisian, were prosecuted and jailed on charges stemming from their alleged roles in the “mass disturbances”.

Investigators radically changed the official version of events shortly after last year’s “velvet revolution” which brought Pashinian to power. They charged former President Robert Kocharian and three retired army generals with illegally using the Armenian armed forces against the protesters and thus overthrowing the constitutional order in February-March 2008. All four men deny the accusations.