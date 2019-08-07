Armenia Mulls Introducing Compulsory Health Insurance System

A new health insurance concept will be presented for broad public discussions in Armenia in the coming months, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post Arsen Torosian said that the introduction of the compulsory system will take place in the next few years.

Simultaneously, Torosian also created a poll on his Facebook account, showing that nearly 80 percent of its respondents positively assess the idea.

“As the poll results have been summarized, we can say that a large part of our society is ready to put in place a [compulsory] health insurance system, which will happen in the next few years. I want to say that this is a system aimed at providing social protection to our citizens and not a financial system like voluntary insurance. It will provide for the elimination of so-called catastrophic health expenditures for all those involved in the system, expenditures that in some cases have led to the impoverishment of families,” the minister wrote.

“With the introduction of the new system, all currently applied state guarantees will remain in force. In the coming months we will also present the concept of health insurance for a broad public discussion,” Torosian added.

Earlier, in creating the poll, Torosian said that the health insurance will require that every working Armenian make monthly deductions of 3-5 percent from his or her salary and will concern citizens of all age groups. Health insurance will cover the basic scope of polyclinic, emergency and hospital care and free home remedies for a number of illnesses, the minister added.