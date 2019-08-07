“Zhoghovurd” describes Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s speech at a rally in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert on August 5 as “tactically and strategically important.” “Pashinian’s teams should start taking immediate steps for the realization of the long-term goals outlined by the prime minister and this should become a priority agenda for each minister in the sphere he or she is in charge of,” the paper writes, giving some specific examples of how ministries should work to stimulate population growth in the country.

“Aravot” also comments on Pashinian’s vision of Armenia’s strategic goals. “Pashinian will not stay in the prime minister’s office until 2050 and, naturally, no one will be able to demand an account from him politically. But how to do so that the country’s next leaders take the path outlined today? It is very simple. It is necessary to start drafting and implementing programs that will not raise objections of the next government that will come to succeed the current one,” the daily says.

Lragir.am describes Pashinian’s speech at the rally in Stepanakert as “historic” and “symbolic” in a number of senses: “One of the key symbolic points was the farewell to the first generation of the Karabakh movement politically and more so functionally… The prime minister’s speech ushered in a change of generations for the ‘grand Armenian project’ ahead of the new stage of its implementation.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)