Armenian PM Offers Condolences Over U.S. Mass Shootings

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has sent a letter of condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump on the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that have rocked the American nation.

Nine people were killed and at least 27 injured when a gunman opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, on August 4 only hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and 26 injured.

According to the Armenian prime minister’s official website, in his message Pashinian said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic events in Texas and Ohio that caused many deaths and injuries.

“I extend my deepest condolences and support to you, the friendly people of the United States, wishing courage to you and speedy recovery to the injured. We pray together with you for all the innocent victims and express our solidarity with their families and friends.”