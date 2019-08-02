“Aravot” writes: “The revolution is not completed, it is continuing. Accordingly, the counterrevolution is continuing, too. And while the goal of the revolutionaries is to preserve the achievements of the revolution, the counterrevolutionaries hope that with their activities that can at least partly recover what they lost because of the revolution. And those who consider it possible are looking for supporters… Now counterrevolutionaries are coming together and their immediate plan is to get former president Robert Kocharian released from pretrial detention.”

“Zhoghovurd” comments on the legislative amendments proposed by the Ministry of Finance that would provide some respite to those who have mortgage loans in the form of ‘loan vacations’. “We think it gives a big chance to prospective home buyers not to be afraid of taking out mortgage plans. Most people today avoid having a mortgage because of the prospect of difficulties in repaying the interest rates, preferring to rent homes. If passed and signed into law, the initiative will make a revolution on the mortgage market,” the paper concludes.

Lragir.am suggests that the latest tensions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border took place against the background of two major events – the large protests taking place in Moscow and a rise in tensions in the Russian-Georgian relations. “Then Azerbaijan began a new historic-political assault on the Georgian border. By and large, these local manifestations against the backdrop of larger developments in the region were part of [Azerbaijan’s] larger assault [against the Armenian border] and it is interesting that it took place against the background of Russian supplies of S-400 missile systems to Turkey,” the online paper comments. “This acquisition put Ankara in a difficult situation, as it strained its relations with the West, giving the West a reasonable basis for steps against it, and on the other hand it threw Turkey into the ‘friendly’ embrace of Russia. In this regard, Ankara perhaps tried to balance the situation with pinpointed action to make Moscow owe it too. For this purpose, it involved Azerbaijan in targeting Georgia and Armenia’s northeastern border.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)