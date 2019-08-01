“Zhoghovurd” writes that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s summer vacation is “available for all online.” “The leader of our country regularly uploads photos and videos [on his social media accounts] about where he is spending his vacation and how he organizes his day. And this also helps promote tourism in Armenia… But apart from that, the prime minister has set a benchmark in our perception of the country’s leadership that was even difficult to imagine a few years ago,” the paper comments.

In its editorial “Aravot” suggests that the debate in Armenia around the so-called Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe that deals with the prevention of violence against women and domestic violence “has deviated from the main subject and acquired a so-called nation-saving nature.” “Many believe that if the Convention is ratified, our nation and state will be ruined,” writes the editor. “But let someone show me a point in the Istanbul Convention that speaks about same-sex marriages or the so-called ‘third sex’. These non-existing points have been concocted by people who have never read the text of the Convention.”

Lragir.am quotes the Armenian National Committee of America as referring to some “alarming information” that the U.S. Administration may stop humanitarian financial assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh. “It is beyond doubt that the issue is a comprehensive one with its regional political scale and motives. And motives for the revision of financing of recent years may be various. No doubt, they should be an object of attention and work for the authorities of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, but they cannot define the general nature of U.S. policies in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue,” the online paper writes.

(Lilit Harutiunian)