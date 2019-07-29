Kocharian Trial Judge Under Criminal Investigation

Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has allowed the prosecution of a judge who presided over the trial of former President Robert Kocharian and released him on bail in May, it emerged over the weekend.

By upholding the relevant petition from the Prosecutor-General’s Office in relation to Davit Grigorian, the oversight body also suspended the powers of the judge pending the investigation.

SJC member Hayk Hovannisian told RFE/RL Armenian Service (Azatutyun.am) that prosecutors had requested permission for criminal proceedings on three episodes, but were allowed to investigate only two. The SJC did not disclose details of the case.

Earlier, the Prosecutor-General’s Office insisted that actions against the judge were not related to the trial of Kocharian. In a statement explaining a recent search in Grigorian’s office conducted by the Special Investigation Service it said that investigators were looking for evidence of official forgery related to “circumstances of a different case that was reported by a citizen still in February.”

On May 18, district court judge Grigorian controversially ordered Kocharian released from prison pending the outcome of the trial. He also decided to suspend the trial, questioning the legality of coup charges brought against the ex-president and referring the case to the Constitutional Court.

Prosecutors appealed against both decisions strongly condemned by political allies and supporters of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. Armenia’s Court of Appeals overturned them on June 25, which led to the re-arrest of Kocharian.

Earlier, Grigorian “voiced suspicions” that the search conducted in his office was connected to the high-profile case against Kocharian.

Supporters of Kocharian and other critics of the current government also claim that actions of the law-enforcement agencies put pressure on the judiciary and undermine its independence.