New Member Confirmed By Armenian Judicial Watchdog

A state body overseeing Armenia’s courts rejected on Friday a legal challenge launched against one of its new members elected by judges.

Nakhshun Tavaratsian, a controversial Court of Cassation judge, was elected to the Supreme Judicial Council in November only to tender her resignation ten days later. Tavaratsian unexpectedly changed her mind and took an oath of office during another conference of Armenian judges held on July 11. She argued that she can join the SJC because her resignation was never accepted.

Three other members of the SJC -- Grigor Bekmezian, Liparit Melikjanian and Hayk Hovannisian -- issued on Tuesday a joint statement saying that Tavaratsian technically joined the council in November. Citing the Armenian Judicial Code, they said she must be expelled from it for absenteeism.

The 9-member council discussed their objections at a special meeting that began on Thursday. Tavaratsian insisted that her membership of the SJC formally began after her swearing-in ceremony, rather than in November, and that she did not skip sessions of the council held in the last seven months.

Tavaratsian also claimed that she had to step down in November because of an “unhealthy situation” created by her election. She referred to some judges’ discontent with her appointment to the SJC.

Two of those judges were due to testify at the SJC meeting. But the council’s acting chairman, Sergey Chichoyan, said one of them is ill while the other on holiday.

The majority of the council members went on to reject the objections voiced against Tavaratsian, who has worked as a judge for over two decades.

The Armenian constitution gives the SJC wide-ranging powers, including the right to nominate, sanction and even fire judges. Half of its ten members are appointed by the Armenian parliament while the five others are chosen by the country’s judges.

The SJC was effectively paralyzed last month by the resignations of its chairman, Gagik Harutiunian, and four other members, which followed a radical reform of the Armenian judicial system demanded by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. The latter said that many judges remain linked to “the former corrupt system.”

The National Assembly swiftly filled two of the SJC vacancies later in June. Bekmezian was one of the new council members elected by the National Assembly. They both were nominated by Pashinian’s My Step alliance.

Two other council members were chosen by judges last week. The SJC elected one of them, Ruben Vartazarian, as its new chairman later on Friday.