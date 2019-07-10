“Zhoghovurd” criticizes a Yerevan court for again refusing to free retired General Manvel Grigorian, who is facing a string of criminal charges, from custody on bail pending the outcome of his trial. The paper argues that Grigorian is suffering from severe diseases “incompatible with arrest” and must be able to undergo proper medical treatment “rather than die in jail.” It says the European Court of Human Rights will likely rule against Armenian authorities’ handling of the Grigorian case. It says this will make mockery of the authorities’ stated efforts to avoid unfavorable rulings in Strasbourg.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” weighs in on a renewed public debate on poor road safety in Armenia triggered by a car crash that left six people dead and a dozen others injured. “There are several reasons for that,” writes the pro-government paper. “First, many cars are old and their technical inspections are often a mere formality. On top of that, there are cheap and low-quality car parts. Second, the condition of roads is bad. Third, for many years driving licenses were handed out to just about everyone in return for bribes. Fourth, the traffic police have loosened the screws, so to speak, and are not carrying out a proper oversight.” Another reason, according to it, is that many taxi and bus drivers are forced to work 14 hours a day and even longer. The paper also blames a “criminal subculture” for road accidents.

“Zhamanak” is unimpressed with a significant increase in tax revenues reported by the State Revenue Committee (SRC) on Tuesday. Citing their official biographies, the paper counters that few of the senior SRC officials had performed compulsory military service. It also deplores “immense bonuses” paid to them.

(Lilit Harutiunian)