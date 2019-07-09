“Hraparak” reports that a pro-government member of Armenia’s parliament, Hayk Sargsian, has demanded that law-enforcement launch criminal proceedings against several media outlets that have published reports critical of him. Sargsian is quoted as saying that those reports are not only slanderous but also pose a threat to the country’s national security. The paper ridicules that claim, saying that Sargsian does not seem know that libel had long been decriminalized in Armenia.

“The parliament deputy [Hayk Sargsian] does not realize that after getting elected to the legislative body one must be ready for being the target of harshest criticism,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “Being a representative of the state authority is not only a pleasure or privilege but also responsibility along with a portion of inevitable criticism that comes with it.” The paper too dismisses Sargsian’s claims about national security threats. “The most worrying thing in this situation is the very fact that it occurred to Hayk Sargsian and his lawyer to have media outlets undesirable for them shut down,” it says. “This is a serious blow to not only the freedom of expression but also broader democracy in our country. One must revolt against this development. Or else, this precedent could be irreversible and everyone could ask the Special Investigative Service to shut down media outlets under the guise of national security.”

“Zhamanak” comments on recent days’ deadly car accidents which have rekindled public debate about the poor state of road safety in Armenia. The paper says that the Armenian traffic police alone cannot seriously reduce such accidents because “it is simply not possible to have so many police officers and surveillance cameras that would ensure a close monitoring of everyone and everywhere.” It calls for greater public awareness of the risks of reckless driving and the creation of a more adequate road infrastructure. “In this regard, nearly 90 percent of Armenia’s roads do not meet those [safety] standards,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)