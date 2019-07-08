Armenia’s Post-Soviet Ills Cured, Says Pashinian

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Monday that his government has successfully tackled corruption and Armenia’s other chronic problems “characteristic of many post-Soviet countries” since taking office just over a year ago.

“In the course of the past year the government of Armenia has taken steps that have radically transformed the country’s business environment,” Pashinian said during an official visit to Singapore. “It has strengthened the rule of law, created a level playing field for all economic actors and foreign investors in particular. Corruption has declined sharply.”

“We no longer suffer from symptoms characteristic of many post-Soviet countries,” he declared at a dinner hosted by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “The new Armenia opens up new opportunities for investing and engaging in economic activities.”

Pashinian and other government officials have repeatedly said that these improvements are laying the groundwork or an “economic revolution” that will significantly boost living standards in Armenia. Their political opponents and other critics dismiss these statements, saying that the new government’s policies have not translated into faster economic growth or greater foreign investment.

During visits abroad and Singapore in particular, Pashinian has touted his administration’s stated achievements in an effort to attract such investment. Economic issues dominated his talks with Lee held earlier in the day. The talks were followed by the signing of an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation of each other’s businesses.

“We want to spur increased trade and mutual investments between our countries,” the Armenian leader said at the ensuing dinner.

Armenia’s trade with Singapore stood at a meager $2.2 million last year. Pashinian said a free-trade deal currently negotiated by the wealthy island-state and the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) could also boost it.

Lee voiced support for that deal and said he hopes it will be signed “as soon as possible.” He also paid tribute to Singapore’s historic Armenian community that emerged nearly two centuries ago.

“We are proud of Armenians who continue to contribute to the development of our country,” added Lee.

For his part, Pashinian spoke of his admiration for Singapore’s “economic miracle.” “Your unique experience is of great interest to us and we would be grateful for your advice,” he said in his speech, adding that his government seeks to emulate Singapore’s “meritocracy, pragmatism and integrity.”