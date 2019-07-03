Lragir.am hails Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s calls for prosecutors to help eliminate a “criminal subculture” in Armenia. “This is a fundamental problem standing in the way of Armenia’s modernization,” writes the publication.

“Aravot” says that the ruling My Step alliance could have installed its candidate Anna Margarian as a member of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council if it really wanted to. The paper says Vahe Grigorian’s appointment to the Constitutional Court was a far more important objective for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s alliance. “Although Anna Margarian was nominated by My Step, the ruling faction probably proved sloppy on that issue by failing to ensure a sufficient number of votes [for Margarian,]” it says. “Or perhaps some members of the faction did not like the fact that the candidate did not sound like a ‘devout revolutionary’ when answering questions from parliament deputies. In any case, it is unfortunate that the state missed out on such a specialist”.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that for many Armenians “social justice” means dispossessing the rich and distributing their wealth among the poor, turning their mansions into kindergarten and the like. The paper makes a case for “social solidarity,” rather than antagonism between rich and poor citizens enjoying equal rights. “This is what we must strive for if we are to have a powerful state and strong society,” it says. “Obviously we need decades to achieve these goals. It is also evident what steps should be taken by the authorities to that end. First, they must fight against mechanisms for illegal enrichment and create an environment where there are only legal ways of becoming rich. Second, the authorities should enable everyone to realize their talent. That is to say that Armenia must become a country of equal opportunities, not equal incomes.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)