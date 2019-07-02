“Zhamanak” claims that Armenia’s Constitutional Court has effectively stopped functioning after being declared illegitimate by its newest judge, Vahe Grigorian. The paper says that this has not paralyzed the national judicial system.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” accuses opposition forces of “exploiting” the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in their criticism of the government. “They claim that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh’s authorities has been lowered and equated to the status of Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community, that Artsakh’s military-political leadership is pressured to cede lands [to Azerbaijan] and so on,” writes the pro-government paper. It dismisses such claims as baseless, pointing to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s repeated assurances that no peace deal with Azerbaijan can be accepted without the approval of Karabakh’s people and leadership. “As always, while rejecting the position of the current Armenian authorities, Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sarkisian do not come up with an alternative or clarify their own positions,” it says.

Lragir.am says that Eduard Sharmazanov, the spokesman for Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), keeps challenging Pashinian to name “foreign agents” which the latter says operate in the Armenian political scene. “It’s a serious issue and Sharmazanov’s concerns are legitimate,” comments the pro-Western online publication. “It must be pointed out that he is the only person consistently raising that issue. Only Pashinian knows what and whom he meant.” It says that Sharmazanov should, for his part, explain why he and his HHK colleagues had voted for gas deals with Russia which “limited Armenia’s sovereignty.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)