New Judge Barred From Constitutional Court Hearings On Kocharian

Armenia’s Constitutional Court on Thursday excluded Vahe Grigorian, its newest judge appointed by the parliament last week, from its upcoming hearings on appeals lodged by former President Robert Kocharian and retired army General Yuri Khachaturov.

In a “working decision” signed by its chairman, Hrayr Tovmasian, the court said Grigorian cannot participate in the consideration of the appeals because of his “biased attitude” towards the two men prosecuted in connection with the 2008 post-election violence in Yerevan. It also argued that Grigorian has represented relatives of protesters killed in March 2008 in other courts.

Kocharian has challenged the legality of his arrest and coup charges brought against him last year. Khachaturov filed a similar appeal in the Constitutional Court earlier this year.

The court agreed on June 21 to hold hearings and rule on the two appeals. It scheduled the first hearing for August.

The decision came three days after the National Assembly approved Grigorian’s appointment to a vacant seat in the country’s highest court. Two days later Grigorian effectively declared Tovmasian and six other members of the court illegitimate.

Grigorian said that under constitutional amendments which took effect last year the Constitutional Court now consists of “judges,” rather than “members,” as was the case until April 2018.He said that only he and Arman Dilanian, who was elected by the parliament last year, can be considered judges and make decisions. What is more, Grigorian declared that because of Dilanian’s absence from the country he will take over as acting chairman of the Constitutional Court on June 21.

Tovmasian and the six other court members have continued to meet and make decisions since then. Grigorian did not immediately react to their latest move.