“Zhamanak” reacts to a statement by the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) strongly condemning the latest arrest of former President Robert Kocharian. “The HHK is seemingly lending political support to Kocharian and that is not something new,” comments the paper. “However, that support is provided only in form [rather than in substance.]” It claims that the HHK continues to ignore Kocharian’s moves and statements on the political arena. In particular, it says, Serzh Sarkisian’s party has not responded to Kocharian’s stated efforts to form a broad-based anti-government alliance.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” scoffs at the HHK’s and Kocharian supporters’ latest, socioeconomic line of attack against the current government. “Kocharian and his ‘witnesses’ claim that hundreds of thousands of people in Armenia took to the streets [in 2018] because they were hungry and had only one expectation from the revolution: to fill their stomachs,” writes the pro-government paper. “As the number of people with the mentality of slaves declines and that of citizens having a sense of dignity rises the former rulers will have fewer chances of provoking socioeconomic protests against the new authorities.”

Lragir.am accuses Russia of demonstratively meddling in Armenia’s internal affairs, pointing to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin’s meetings with Kocharian, Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasian and Prosecutor-General Artur Davtian. The publication claims that Kopyrkin is thus trying to show that “without the Russian Foreign Ministry’s consent nothing can happen in Armenia.” It also notes that Davtian discussed with Kopyrkin the issue of repatriation of illegally accumulated assets taken out of Armenia.

(Lilit Harutiunian)