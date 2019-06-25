Lragir.am reacts to an interview with former President Robert Kocharian aired by an Armenian TV channel late on Monday. The publication dismisses Kocharian’s claims that for the current Armenian authorities Karabakh seems to be a “burden” which they want to shed. It suggests that Kocharian thus tried to make a “psychological influence” on people in Karabakh and even help one of the potential candidates in a presidential election that will be held there next year.

“Zhoghovurd” sees an ongoing government “operation” to force the resignation of Hrayr Tovmasian, the chairman of Armenia’s Constitutional Court, as part of a “process of cleaning up the courts.” The pro-government paper says it became obvious that Tovmasian’s “days are numbered” when a newly elected member of the court, Vahe Grigorian, staked claim to the court chairmanship last week. It says that even though Tovmasian is not willing to resign yet his and other Constitutional Court judges’ exit is only a matter of time.

“Zhamanak” reports that the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe discussed the Armenian Constitutional Court crisis at a weekend meeting in Strasbourg. A statement released by the commission on Monday said its members asked the commission president, Gianni Buquicchio, “follow the situation closely with a view to making, if appropriate, a public statement in this respect.” The paper notes that the move followed controversy caused by Vahe Grigorian’s statement. It says that for now the Venice Commission is “refusing to take a position on Grigorian’s statement and the resulting situation.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)