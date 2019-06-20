Pashinian Again Defends Government’s Record

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian insisted on Thursday that his government performed “brilliantly” after taking office as a result of last spring’s “velvet revolution” in Armenia.

Pashinian argued that despite political upheavals in the country the Armenian economy grew by 5.2 percent last year and beat a 4.5 percent growth forecast that had been set by the former government. He also said the new government managed to meet revenue and spending targets set by the 2018 state budget.

“Macroeconomic stability was ensured in full,” Pashinian told the Armenian government. “If we look at things in this sense, we can say that the government did its job brilliantly because in the context of these political shocks it fully ensured the normal life of the Republic of Armenia.”

He spoke as the parliament dominated by the ruling My Step alliance debated and approved a government report on the execution of the 2018 budget.

Pashinian similarly defended his and his government’s track record at a May 8 news conference held on the first anniversary of his election as prime minister. In particular, he claimed to be already delivering on his repeated pledges to carry out an “economic revolution” that will significantly boost living standards in Armenia.

Pashinian’s political opponents and other critics take a dim view of his tenure, however. They say that he has failed to improve the socioeconomic situation in the country.

Deputies from the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) voted against the government report. One of them, Gevorg Petrosian, criticized the government’s economic policies.

Bright Armenia (LHK), the other opposition party represented in the National Assembly, voted for the document presented by Pashinian. Still, LHK leader Edmon Marukian said that the government has not fulfilled some of its promises.

“Could the [government’s] results have been much better?” said Marukian. “I do think that they could if the government had been a bit more responsive and cooperative.”

In his speech, Pashinian also put an optimistic spin on ongoing economic developments in Armenia. “I think that everyone’s mood must be good because issues are being solved in Armenia,” he said.