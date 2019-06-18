“Zhamanak” reports that senior representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) met with Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) leader Gagik Tsarukian on Monday to discuss domestic and external political developments. A statement released by Dashnaktsutyun said the meeting was part of its ongoing “consultations with political forces.” The paper compares this statement with an official press release on Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin’s meeting with former President Robert Kocharian held last week. It speculates that Dashnaktsutyun may have acted as a go-between for Kocharian and Tsarukian.

“Aravot” welcomes the appointment of Zareh Sinanyan, the Armenian-born former mayor of the U.S. city of Glendale, as Armenia’s commissioner general of Diaspora affairs. The paper says the appointment could encourage other people who had emigrated from Armenia many years ago to return to the country. “The presence of people like Zareh Sinanyan in Armenia’s government is also important in terms of introducing a culture of respect for the law into our society,” it says. In this regard, it rebukes Tsarukian for refusing to give testimony to the Investigative Committee. It says that unlike Tsarukian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian duly testified at a recent court hearing in Yerevan.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that the Armenian parliament committee on legal affairs discussed on Monday very similar bills that were drafted by speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and the BHK’s Sergey Bagratian. “Bagratian’s bill was rejected [by the committee,]” writes the paper. “Representatives of the [opposition] BHK and LHK walked out of the meeting room and the bill drafted by the parliament speaker was discussed and approved only by pro-government deputies.” The paper is disappointed with this partisanship, saying that both sides could have shown greater flexibility and come up with a common bill. “Why? Because ordinary voters do not care who presents a bill and how many deputies will vote for or against it. What matters is that adopted bills stem only from the public’s interests,” it explains.

(Lilit Harutiunian)