“Aravot” laments the lack of a “serious explanation” for the resignation of Justice Minister Artak Zeynalian. The paper says that although Zeynalian has attributed the resignation to some “information flows” they hardly influenced his decision. Citing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s remarks on the issue made on Thursday, it suggests that Zeynalian and Pashinian’s team disagreed on the pace of judicial reforms initiated by the authorities.

“Zhoghovurd” says that Saturday’s arson attack on the election campaign manager of a pro-government mayoral candidate in Abovian has effectively triggered a “new political process.” The paper quotes Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) leader Gagik Tsarukian as saying that the attack was “fabricated” in a bid to scuttle the reelection of Abovian’s incumbent Mayor Vahagn Gevorgian backed by the BHK. Tsarukian also urged Pashinian to order law-enforcement bodies to quickly identify those who stage-managed the attack. Following that statement Armenia’s Investigative Committee decided to interrogate Tsarukian as a witness. However, the latter ignored the summons.

“There is no doubt that his claims about a ‘fabricated case’ need clarification,” comments the paper. “Tsarukian must clarify what information he has about the case being ‘fabricated.’ As long as he has not clarified that the Investigative Committee will have to inquiry about what his claims are based on.”

“Hraparak” reports on an official reception hosted by the Russian Embassy in Armenia this week on the occasion of a Russian national holiday. The paper says that although many members of Armenia’s current leadership attended the event they did not include Pashinian, parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan or Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian. “This time around Nikol Pashinian decided to content himself with written congratulations [sent to Russia’s prime minister and president,]” it says. “By contrast, last year he visited the Russian Embassy to personally congratulate Russia on its state holiday.” The paper also notes that many members of the former Armenian leadership and even Serzh Sarkisian’s wife Rita were also invited to the embassy reception.

