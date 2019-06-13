Constitutional Court Nominee Vows Impartiality

President Armen Sarkissian’s latest nominee to the Constitutional Court said on Thursday that his warm relations with members of Armenia’s new ruling elite would not influence his judicial activities.

Sarkissian again nominated lawyer Vahe Grigorian for a vacant seat in the country’s highest court late last month after the current Armenian parliament rejected two other candidates chosen by him.

The head of state first proposed Grigorian’s candidacy last fall. The then Armenian parliament dominated by supporters of the former government refused to approve it.

Grigorian is believed to enjoy the backing of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and the ruling My Step alliance, which holds a two-thirds majority in the current National Assembly. My Step representatives say, however, that the parliament majority’s support for his appointment is not a forgone conclusion. The parliament is due to debate and vote on the nomination next week.

Grigorian met with deputies from the opposition Bright Armenia Party (LHK) on Wednesday. The LHK leader, Edmon Marukian, voiced misgivings about the nominee after the meeting.

In particular, Marukian pointed to some lawyers’ belief that the Armenian constitution does not allow the president to nominate the same person for a second time. He also said that Grigorian’s “close ties with the authorities” could “inhibit” the would-be judge.

Grigorian dismissed such concerns, while acknowledging his friendly rapport with many members of Pashinian’s political team.

“Regarding those from the ruling majority who know me personally, I didn’t meet them first at barbecue parties,” he told reporters after meeting with My Step deputies on Thursday. “When I met them for the first time they didn’t hold any state positions. I have worked with many people from all political circles, not just My Step. I met with some of those people in prison. When I was in prison they dealt with [Grigorian’s case.]”

“It’s very normal when a person trusts someone they know,” said Grigorian. “I cannot castigate anyone for that.”

Grigorian went on to insist as a Constitutional Court judge he would not be influenced by these relationships in any way. “Any decision will be my decision,” he said. “I will never try to justify myself by saying that I was under [government] pressure. As soon as I find myself under pressure I will cease to be a judge, if I am elected a judge.”

Grigorian also made no secret of his readiness to become the Constitutional Court’s new chairman. “It’s up to the judges to decide. I’m ready [for that role,]” he said.

The current court chairman, Hrayr Tovmasian, is a former justice minister and senior lawmaker who represented the former ruling Republican Party (HHK). The HHK-controlled parliament named him to head the court in March 2018.