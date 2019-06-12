“Aravot” defends a young woman who angered a minibus driver in Yerevan by demanding that he stop smoking. The paper also berates other commuters for siding with the driver during the argument which was filmed and posted on social media on Tuesday. “In any country there is a certain dominant class which follows that country’s cultural traditions,” it says. “In Germany, for example, that class knows that the law, the state, responsibility and coexistence are all about. But in Armenia most people do not know that and do not event to know. The driver and the women who supported him are part of that majority.”

“Zhamanak” blasts groups which it says are trying to spread “counterrevolutionary panic” in Armenia and thus generate opposite reactions. “That is facilitated by the fact that the information environment has become very diverse and accessible, opening up unlimited opportunities for irresponsible manipulations,” writes the paper. “All this creates the occasionally acute impression that there is or there is going to be instability in Armenia. But in the in-depth sense, nothing extraordinary is happening in Armenia except the fact that a serious problem has emerged since the revolution: the problem of an opposite political pole. It did not exist before the revolution because there was an integrated political and economic system which occupied all areas of public policy or decided who should occupy what and get how much, who should be parliamentary and extra-parliamentary opposition.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)