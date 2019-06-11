“Zhoghovurd” quotes Justice Minister Artak Zeynalian as saying that he decided to resign after “evaluating” media reports relating to him. The paper is dissatisfied with this ambiguous explanation. “If he meant criticism and discontent voiced by parliament deputies from the ruling My Step alliance, that should not have caused his resignation, assuming that he is really sure that he took right actions,” it says. “Instead of tendering his resignation, the minister should have convinced his partners and the public about his righteousness. But if there are other reasons [for the resignation] Zeynalian should talk about them openly.”

“Aravot” comments on Sunday’s mayoral election in Abovian which was won by the town’s incumbent Mayor Vahagn Gevorgian, opposed by My Step, and marked by a low voter turnout. The paper says that local residents who reelected Gevorgian preferred to keep the old “feudal” and “oligarchic” system of local government unchanged. It suggests that while the vast majority of Armenians ousted Serzh Sarkisian one year ago they did not necessarily reject “the system and the mentality formed over the decades.” They probably still think that only a benevolent “king” can solve their and their country’s problems, it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” dismisses claims by opposition commentators and media outlets that the outcome of the Abovian election was a serious setback for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his allies and a huge success for Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK). “Several years ago, Serzh Sarkisian would not even think that a candidate of his HHK could get 48 percent of the vote in Abovian,” writes the pro-government paper. It argues that Abovian and surrounding villages have long been a de facto fiefdom of Tsarukian.

(Lilit Harutiunian)