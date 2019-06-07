“Zhamanak” says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s statement made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday amounted to an “ultimatum” to the heads of Armenia’s main law-enforcement agencies. Pashinian demanded strong action against a “hybrid war” waged against his government. “If Pashinian voices the same concern or makes a similar speech some time later it will be hard to understand the logic behind his not sacking the heads of the security bodies,” comments the paper. “But there is also another side to the story and perhaps Pashinian’s speech is not a show of discontent with the efficiency of the security bodies but a political formulation of their new task … or, in other words, an initiative to politically and publicly legitimize a toughening of their actions.”

“If there are groups of individuals plotting some crimes they must definitely be isolated from the society, regardless of the color of their clothes,” “Aravot” writes in an editorial on Pashinian’s order issued to the police and the National Security Service (NSS). “But it’s not the country’s number one official who must talk about that. That must be done by law-enforcement bodies in a more a more reserved and businesslike manner. These threats take on a political dimension when they are voiced by politicians, and they may leave the impression of a [government] campaign against undesirable persons.”

“Unfortunately, a certain segment of the society has a wrong or superficial idea of a conspiracy or sellout of lands in the Karabakh conflict,” complains “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “For many years this issue was artificially oversimplified and as a result a view that there are two types of political forces -- patriots who send to hell anyone daring to speak of Armenian concessions and those who would sell out lands -- took hold in the public consciousness. The reality is much more complex. Let’s just leave aside the talk of ‘land sellers.’ There were, there are and there will be no such forces in Armenia and Artsakh. We are talking about mechanisms for not making unacceptable concessions.” That, the paper says, requires meaningful government efforts to make the country stronger and able to cope with external pressures.

