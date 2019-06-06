Former Senior Policeman Indicted Over 2008 Crackdown

A former deputy commander of Armenian interior troops has been formally charged with killing an anti-government protester in the wake of a disputed presidential election held in 2008.

The retired officer, Gegham Petrosian, was detained by the Special Investigative Service (SIS) on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the SIS, Marina Ohanjanian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian service on Thursday that the murder accusation leveled against him carries between six and twelve years in prison.

Ohanjanian said the law-enforcement agency has also asked a court in Yerevan to allow Petrosian’s pre-trial arrest. The district court was expected to rule on the petition later in the day.

Petrosian’s lawyer, Vagharshak Gevorgian, said on Wednesday that he has appealed against his client’s detention. It remained unclear, however, whether the suspect will admit responsibility for the death of Zakar Hovannisian, one of the opposition demonstrators who clashed with security forces in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008. Hovannisian died in hospital hours after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The violence erupted as security forces broke up opposition protests against alleged fraud in the February 2008 presidential election. Eight protesters as well as an officer and a soldier of interior troops, which are part of the national police service, died as a result.

Petrosian is the first person prosecuted in connection with the fatalities.