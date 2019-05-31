Tigran Karapetian, a parliament deputy from the ruling My Step alliance, comments on former President Robert Kocharian’s political activities in an interview with “Haykakan Zhamanak.” Karapetian says Armenians are now free to decide which political forces and individuals should run their country. He says elections are the only legitimate mechanism for changing the country’s government. “As regards all those forces that are hatching conspiracies and trying to accelerate processes, there will be no illegal political processes in Armenia and we will not allow that,” warns Karapetian.

“Zhamanak” comments on Wednesday’s armed attack on former Karabakh leader Samvel Babayan’s supporters. The paper says in this regard that Karabakh will hold next year its first truly competitive elections in which Yerevan will not directly interfere. “Having said that, there is no doubt that the Armenian authorities will have their preferred variant and Arayik Harutiunian, who has been quite loyal to changes that have occurred in Armenia since the Velvet Revolution, is now viewed as such a variant,” it says. “Whether or not the situation will change before the elections probably depends on a change in the circle of [Karabakh presidential] candidates. Armenia’s former ruling system or rather its two wings, Serzh Sarkisian and Robert Kocharian, also have its preferred variant.”

“One year after the revolution we still live in an atmosphere which reigned in the country during the revolution,” writes “Hraparak.” “As if the country has found itself in a period of permanent revolution which leaves one with no hope for stability. One gets the impression that we live on a volcano where unpredictable events ranging from the closure of roads to a rejection of various-level officials could happen every day. There is a sense that the revolution has not yet ended, that the country’s new government has not yet been formed and that we are still far from reaching our destination.”

(Sargis Harutyunyan)