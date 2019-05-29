“Zhamanak” wonders if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will meet on Wednesday on the fringes of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Kazakhstan. The paper says the meeting would come after dramatic developments in Armenia, including former President Robert Kocharian’s release from prison, that have a direct or indirect bearing on Russian-Armenian relations.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that the Pashinian government’s decision to speed up the introduction of “transitional justice” has left many in Armenia in concerned. “True, there are also sincere concerns because transitional justice is a really powerful and dangerous weapon the application of which should be strictly regulated; or else negative consequences would be inevitable,” writes the pro-government paper. “Bu most of the ‘concerned’ individuals are worried not about that but about the prospect of being held accountable what has been done in the past. For them, transitional justice is a real nightmare.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Tuesday’s official ceremonies to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the establishment of an independent Armenian republic were marked by the conspicuous absence of Nagorno-Karabakh’s leaders. “That is real food for thought,” the paper says. It quotes a senior aide to Bako Sahakian, the Karabakh president, as claiming that he was too busy to travel to Yerevan.

“It’s one thing when statements escalating the situation are made by the opposition and it’s another when that is done by top representatives of the government,” writes “Aravot.” The paper points to Pashinian’s allegations about unnamed forces plotting a “treasonous” conspiracy against him and the country as a whole. It says the allegations should have been investigated by law-enforcement authorities before being voiced by Pashinian.“Especially given that Artsakh’s current authorities seem to be among suspects,” the paper adds.

Citing unnamed government sources, “Hraparak” reports that relations between Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinian and Health Minister Arsen Torosian have seriously deteriorated of late. “Avinian is categorically opposed to an anti-smoking bill drafted by Torosian and wants to send it back [to Torosian’s ministry] for further discussions,” writes the paper. It claims that Torosian has told Health Ministry officials that Avinian is furthering the interests of tobacco manufacturers and traders.

(Tatevik Lazarian)