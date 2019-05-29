Tsarukian Denies Ties To Kocharian

Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) leader Gagik Tsarukian again distanced himself from Robert Kocharian on Wednesday, insisting that he has no ties or “obligations” to the former Armenian president.

He also gave no indications that the BHK is ready to cooperate with Kocharian, who announced his return to active politics shortly after being indicted last summer in connection with the 2008 post-election violence in Yerevan.

“I have explained that to you for a hundred times but you keep asking them same question,” an irritated Tsarukian told reporters. “Do you have any other questions?”

“Every person has the right to engage in political activities,” said the wealthy businessman leading Armenia’s largest parliamentary opposition force. “Every day two parties are set up and each of them has its own views and engages in political activities in line with them.”

Tsarukian was also annoyed by a journalist’s remark that Kocharian had helped him make a big fortune when governing Armenia from 1998-2008. “Oh really, my dear girl?” he hit back. “Maybe he helped your relatives. Nobody helped me.”

“I don’t have obligations or anything else to anyone. Enough of this!” added the tycoon.

The BHK was regarded by some observers as Kocharian’s support base at least until 2015. It has been particularly anxious to disprove that perception since last year’s “velvet revolution” which brought Nikol Pashinian to power. Tsarukian’s party pointedly declined to criticize Kocharian’s arrests in July and December last year.

Tsarukian said on Wednesday that he has not visited Kocharian since the latter was released from custody on May 18. “I have neither phoned nor met him,” said the BHK leader. “You can ask the security service and they will tell you.”

Commenting on a Yerevan court’s decision to free Kocharian pending the outcome of his trial, Tsarukian said: “It was done within the limits of the law. There was nothing illegal.”