Armenian Judges Demand Say On Court Reform

Armenian judges have voiced support for a thorough reform of the national judicial system, while saying that the authorities must consult with them and “strictly” adhere to Armenia’s laws and international commitments.

In a statement issued on Monday night, they also deplored attempts to disrupt “the normal work of courts” and lambasted a state body overseeing the Armenian judiciary.

The statement was adopted at an emergency “general assembly” in Yerevan attended by 163 of the country’s 229 judges. They discussed recent days’ dramatic developments that followed the Armenian government’s strong criticism of the judiciary.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian urged supporters to block the entrances to all court buildings after a Yerevan district court ordered his bitter foe and former President Robert Kocharian released from custody on May 18. Pashinian demanded a mandatory “vetting” of all judges on May 20, saying that many of them remain linked to Armenia’s “corrupt” former leaders and cannot be independent. He reaffirmed his plans for a far-reaching judicial reform at a May 24 meeting with foreign diplomats.

The judges acknowledged the need for a major court reform. They said none of them objects to public access to information about their incomes and assets, which is expected to be one of the criteria in the planned vetting.

At the same time the judges urged “relevant bodies” to “stand above parochial interests” and ensure that the resulting legislative changes conform to Armenia’s constitution and international obligations.

“The General Assembly of Judges welcomes any measure to strengthen confidence in the judicial authority which would be taken in strict compliance with the law,” said their statement read out to reporters by Yervand Khundkarian, the chairman of Armenia’s Court of Cassation.

The statement stressed that a “constructive dialogue of all branches of government” is essential for the success of the planned reform. In that context, it described judges’ involvement in reform-related discussions as “mandatory.”

The statement went on to condemn the “inactivity” of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), a body nominating new judges and monitoring courts. “In effect, that body does not guarantee the independence of judges,” it declared.

It was not clear whether the judges are unhappy with the SJC’s cautious reaction to the May 20 court blockade. In an apparent reference to the blockade, they denounced actions “hampering the normal work of courts.”

The SJC chairman, Gagik Harutiunian, resigned on May 24. In a letter to other members of the judicial watchdog, Harutiunian cited his concerns over “ongoing developments relating to the judicial authority.”

The resignation was announced the day after the European Union expressed readiness to help the Armenian authorities reform the domestic judiciary with “technical and financial assistance.”