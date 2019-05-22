“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that former President Robert Kocharian has been the sole beneficiary of recent days’ dramatic developments triggered by his release from detention. The pro-government paper says Armenia and Karabakh “have paid the price” for his release. “The most terrible thing has happened: the administration of justice has turned into an Armenians-Karabakhis discourse and the two sides, so to speak, have gone over the top in some cases,” it says. “Robert Kocharian personally provoked that, and he did so skillfully.” This is why, it says, supporters of Kocharian waved Karabakh flags outside the Yerevan court that ordered his release.

“Zhamanak” reports that the two Armenia rapporteurs of the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s actions targeting the Armenian judiciary. “They welcomed Pashinian’s will and readiness to carry out judicial reforms, including with the Council of Europe’s assistance,” writes the paper. “But most of the statement was devoted to criticism of his calls for blockading the court buildings. In other words, the PACE co-rapporteurs focused their attention on an issue which served as a political background for ongoing realities, rather than their essence.” That essence, according to the paper, is “the immunity of the Armenian velvet revolution and political guarantees of the prospect of a democratic Armenia.” “The PACE co-rapporteurs have thus turned a blind eye to this extremely important political circumstance,” it says.

“Zhoghovurd” hits out at Vazgen Manukian, a veteran politician heading Armenia’s Public Council. Pashinian reappointed Manukian as chairman of the advisory state body recently. “Many criticized Nikol Pashinian [for doing that,] and with his actions in recent days Vazgen Manukian is consistently proving that they were right to criticize the prime minister for being so kind towards Manukian,” writes the paper. “At yesterday’s emergency meeting of the Public Council he rushed to criticize Nikol Pashinian’s statements made the previous day. And most importantly, he found dangerous and damaging the authorities’ intention to set up an ad hoc parliamentary commission that will investigate the April 2016 war [in Karabakh.]”

(Lilit Harutiunian)