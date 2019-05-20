U.S. Urges Respect For Armenian Constitution

The United States urged the Armenian government on Monday to stick to Armenia’s constitution in its declared efforts to reform the domestic judiciary.

“The United States is committed to working with Armenians to support the strengthening of an independent judiciary, which includes anti-corruption efforts and the development of rule of law institutions,” the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said in a written comment to local media.

“This requires determination, vigilance and a long-term strategy to build transparent and accountable government institutions,” it said.

“The Armenian people have made it clear that they support these changes, and we encourage the government to pursue judicial reform in a manner commensurate with the Armenian Constitution,” added the embassy.

The U.S. mission commented on protests outside Armenian courts organized by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his ensuing demands for a mandatory “vetting” of all judges.

Armenian opposition parties have denounced Pashinian’s actions as unconstitutional. The premier insisted on Monday that he is only trying to create a “truly independent judicial system” in the country.