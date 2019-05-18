Kocharian Freed Pending Trial

A court in Yerevan on Saturday ordered former Armenia’s President Robert Kocharian released from prison pending the outcome of his and three other former officials’ trial on coup charges.

Announcing the decision, the judge presiding over the trial, Davit Grigorian, cited written guarantees of Kocharian’s “adequate behavior” which were signed by the current and former presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh during a court hearing on Thursday.

Kocharian, who governed Armenia from 1998-2008, was due to be set free later in the day.

The trial prosecutors said they will appeal against the judge’s decision which sparked jubilant scenes among Kocharian supporters present in the small courtroom. The latter included his two sons.

Hundreds of other backers and critics of the 64-year-old president demonstrated outside the court building in the city’s Nor Nork district. Riot police deployed additional forces there to keep the two rival groups apart.