“Aravot” believes that Karabakh President Bako Sahakian and his predecessor Arkadi Ghukasian should not have intervened in the trial of Robert Kocharian and called for the release of Armenia’s jailed former president. The paper says the Karabakh leadership thus risks being widely associated with Armenia’s former rulers whom supporters of the current authorities in Yerevan regard as corrupt and repressive. “Have they calculated all consequences of that?” it asks. “Thousands of people will now dare to make disrespectful, to say the least, statements about Bako Sahakian while many others will ridicule and badmouth him on the street and on Facebook. We cannot stop that. Do we really need that now?”

“Zhamanak” says that Kocharian’s unfolding trial marks a “very important starting point for Armenia.” “This is to say that this case represents a comprehensive X-ray test of a system that reigned in Armenia until April-May 2018,” writes the paper highly critical of Kocharian. It expects that many new facts will come to light as a result. This will in turn raise fresh questions about “what kind of a system will be built in the new Armenia,” it says. “The declared and goals and values [of the current government require implementation and the phase of their implementation is the most important one,” concludes the paper.

“Zhoghovurd” says that Armenia will continue to block the appointment of a new, Belarusian or any other non-Armenian secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) until next year. “The other CSTO members have come to terms, albeit grudgingly, with Armenia’s position,” writes the paper. “It probably could not have been otherwise because Armenia’s new authorities having complete legitimacy are now able to cope with international pressures, advance their country’s interests and act in accordance with their decisions -- something which was totally absent under the former authorities.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)