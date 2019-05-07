Lragir.am comments on Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) leader Gagik Tsarukian’s remark that “connections, trust and faith” are still necessary for doing business in Armenia. The online publication says that while Tsarukian may be right he is still not explaining why needs to hold a seat in the parliament. It says he must explain “what he would lose by losing his seat.” “Do his foreign partners trust and respect him because of his seat?” it asks. “If so, that means Gagik Tsarukian also does not trust in change in Armenia and believes that his parliament mandate is the guarantee of his immunity and security.”

“Zhamanak” reports that former President Serzh Sarkisian will attend Thursday’s celebrations in Nagorno-Karabakh of the 27th anniversary of a key Armenian military victory in the war with Azerbaijan. The paper says the very fact that the trip was announced by Sarkisian’s office is interesting in itself. “It is not Sarkisian’s first trip to Artsakh since his resignation,” it explains. “But it is apparently the first time that his trip is announced beforehand.” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will also be taking part in those ceremonies. “Pashinian and Sarkisian will again be in Artsakh at the same time,” writes the paper. “Will they be attending the same official celebrations? If that happens, it will herald the development of a new layer of revolution, so to speak, one year after the velvet revolution.”

“168 Zham” expects Yerevan’s municipal council to hold heated debates on Wednesday on Mayor Hayk Marutian’s controversial plans to double his and his top aides’ salaries. The paper criticizes those plans, arguing that the minimum monthly wage in Armenia is equivalent to just $113.

(Lilit Harutiunian)