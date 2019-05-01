“Haykakan Zhamanak” comments on Tuesday’s meeting in Yerevan of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states. The pro-government paper condemns media outlets sympathetic to Armenia’s former leadership of using the occasion to “remind” Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinian’s 2017 criticism of the EEU and anti-Russian rallies organized by some of his associates in the past. It says that the former regime, which constantly advocates Armenia’s continued alliance with Russia, is now trying to “spoil” Russian-Armenian relations.

Andranik Kocharian, the chairman of the Armenian parliament committee on defense and security, tells “Zhamanak” that the upcoming trial of former President Robert Kocharian (no relation), his former chief of staff Armen Gevorgian and three retired army generals promises to be “very difficult.” “For us, it will be the same as the Nuremberg trial held after the [Second World] war,” he says. “The March 1 case has such a resonance. Fully solving the March 1 case means understanding as a result of what decisions the March 1 [violence] occurred. It’s not just about the ten victims [of the March 2008 clashes in Yerevan.] The trial will ascertain the political aims of the gunshots that were fired at people.”

“Zhoghovurd” dismisses Dashnaktsutyun’s strong criticism of the current Armenian government voiced in a statement adopted at a party conference held this week. The paper compares the opposition party’s claims that the government has failed to achieve “tangible results in any area of public life” and is undermining “traditional and spiritual values” to “fake news.” It also deplores Dashnaktsutyun’s claim that Pashinian’s policy towards the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is “evasive.”

(Sargis Harutyunyan)