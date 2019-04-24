“It’s now wrong to speak about the Armenian genocide the way Soviet Armenian intellectuals did in the 1960s and 1970s,” writes “Aravot.” “They were talented, patriotic people. Their task was to pass on to the next generations the pain endured by our nation and to keep the memory of that suffering live. We don’t have to keep that memory live as our grandchildren will know very well what happened in the early 20th century. Our task is much more pragmatic now.” The Armenians, the paper says, must now remember that their ancestors were not only massacred by the Ottoman Turks but also deprived of their land and properties. It says they must also strengthen their independent state and instill a notion about its “eternity” in younger generations.

Lragir.am quotes President Armen Sarkissian as revealing that in April 2018 he received dozens of phone calls from people urging him not to meet Nikol Pashinian in Yerevan’s Republic Square. The online publication praises Sarkissian for ignoring those appeals, saying that his open-air meeting with Pashinian impressed many Armenians and made them feel more confident about the future of their country. “Who made those phone calls to President Sarkissian?” it asks. “Will he name names soon or choose to publicize that at a more opportune moment when the new Armenia feels the need to have those names disclosed?”

“Zhamanak” reports that a deputy chairman of the former ruling Republican Party (HHK), Armen Ashotian, said on Tuesday that Serzh Sarkisian decided to resign before his deputy prime minister, Karen Karapetian, met with Pashinian at a detention center in Yerevan on April 23, 2019. Ashotian thus denied a statement to the contrary made by parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan. The paper wonders if Karapetian knew about Sarkisian’s resignation when he discussed it with Pashinian. It speculates that Karapetian was acting on a foreign power’s orders.

