“Zhoghovurd” reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said that the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) is also responsible for the April 2016 war in Nagorno-Karabakh when he gave a speech in the Strasbourg-based body on Thursday. He referred to a pro-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the PACE in January 2016.

“Hraparak” looks at questions which PACE members asked Pashinian after his speech. Most of them were about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations. “Another circle of questions related to criminal investigations, especially the ones launched against politicians,” writes the paper. “And when they asked [Pashinian] how Armenia’s government is fighting against corruption and what results have been achieved Nikol Pashinian said the key to success is the government’s transparency and told the Europeans that just ten days ago a criminal case was opened against one of his close relatives, which shows that he and his entourage will not be corrupt.” Other questions involved concerns about LGTB rights in Armenia and the fact that Yerevan continues to vote against anti-Russian resolutions in the United Nations. “The questions make clear the vector of Europe’s [Armenia-related] interests,” concludes “Hraparak.”

Lragir.am reports that at his meeting with members of the Armenian community in Strasbourg held later on Thursday Pashinian was asked about a political scandal sparked by a transgender activist’s speech in the Armenian parliament. The person who asked the question was particularly concerned over former Gyumri Mayor Vartan Ghukasian’s calls for the expulsion of LGBT people from Armenia. Pashinian responded by recalling a 2007 attempt on Ghukasian’s life. This is construed by the online publication as the new authorities’ intention to solve that shooting incident whose masterminds have still not been identified and punished.

(Lilit Harutiunian)