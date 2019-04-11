Lragir.am reports and comments on Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov’s April 10 meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan. Citing Azerbaijani news reports, the publication says they discussed “new [Russian-Azerbaijani] projects in the area of military-technical cooperation” aimed at strengthening the Azerbaijani army. It is concerned about possible sales of more Russian weapons to Baku and says that Moscow would not be able to cite purely commercial considerations for such a deal.

“Zhamanak” reports that Narine Tukhikian, a parliament deputy from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s My Step alliance, on Wednesday urged a state regulatory body to consider restricting or even banning a state-run Russian TV station’s broadcasts in Armenia. Tukhikian cited “anti-Armenian” reports aired by it periodically during a meeting in the parliament with Tigran Hakobian, the chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio. “Tigran Hakobian agreed that there is such a problem and it is a matter of information security for Armenia but [warned that] halting the Russian channel’s broadcasts could cause other security issues such as a loss of territory,” writes the paper. “Hakobian cited the examples of Georgia and Ukraine. ‘Are we ready to pay such a heavy price?’ he asked.”

“168 Zham” condemns Pashinian’s “disgraceful” behavior during a visit to a customs terminal in Yerevan this week. “The humiliation by Pashinian of a customs officer has prompted different evaluations and criticism,” writes the paper. “Thus ‘the revolution of love and solidary’ [trumpeted by Pashinian] is gradually degenerating into a use of crude and indecent government force. As we all know, any action generates counteraction. Nikol Pashinian must brace himself for the day when citizens will attempt to restore their trampled dignity.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)