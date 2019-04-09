“Zhoghovurd” says that one year ago Nikol Pashinian and his supporters moved to create a “total chaos” in Armenia in their bid to topple Serzh Sarkisian. “Time has showed that the method chosen by them worked,” writes the paper. Now, it says, Pashinian’s political foes are trying to exploit controversial government decisions to try to create a “chaotic situation.” “It is impossible not to notice the hand of a skilled manipulator who tries to use public discontent with government decisions for speculative purposes,” it says, pointing the finger at the country’s former rulers.

“Aravot” defends a bombshell speech that was delivered by a transgender activist in the Armenian parliament last week. “The life, security and rights of all of our citizens must be protected, regardless of the specificities of those citizens,” writes the paper. It cites and dismisses critics’ arguments in favor of “protecting our national values.” “When it comes to national values, everyone has their own priorities,” the paper’s editor, Aram Abrahamian, says. “For me, the supreme value is the Armenian state and its constitution, Article 29 of which prohibits any kind of discrimination.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” comments on protests that were staged in Yerevan on Monday by furious critics of gay rights and employees of the Spayka company whose owner, Davit Ghazarian, was arrested on tax evasion charges. “These two events were certainly not connected to each other,” writes the pro-government paper. “The only connection is that in both cases the events which caused the protests were not commensurate with a propaganda outcry accompanied by manipulations.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)