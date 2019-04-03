Lragir.am comments on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remark that “the war with Armenia is not over, only its first stage is.” The publication notes that Aliyev resorted to his “traditional bellicose rhetoric” in the wake of his March 29 meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s ensuing talk of more Armenian territorial gains in case of renewed fighting. It wonders if Aliyev is dissatisfied with the Vienna talks or Russia’s current role in the Karabakh peace process.

“Zhamanak” also says that the conflicting parties have switching to “aggressive and bellicose rhetoric” after the Vienna summit. “But this is not surprising,” writes the paper. “After all, it would be naïve to think that from now on the parties will be communicating only with pacifist and restrained messages. Things are still very far from that.”

“Zhoghovurd” says Tonoyan’s statement made in New York that “can be viewed as a military exercise of sorts” which was meant to put an end to speculation about Armenian territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, rather than display Armenia’s military arsenal. “Many in Armenia, including some radical critics of the government, welcomed his speech,” writes the paper. “But others branded it as a reckless move that put Armenia’s negotiating tactic on a wrong track. At any rate, this statement solved two important issues: it broke the stereotype about an Armenia prepared for concessions and disproved suspicions that the new authorities cut a secret deal with Aliyev and are about to surrender Artsakh.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)