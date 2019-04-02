“Zhamanak” says that the four-day hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh which broke out on April 2, 2016 took Armenia off guard and demonstrated that the army is the only state institution which was prepared for war. “The state [as a whole] was not prepared and that was the most shocking thing for us,” writes the paper.

Lragir.am quotes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian as endorsing Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s latest statements on the Karabakh conflict. “Prime Minister Pashinian’s reaction to Tonoyan’s statement made in New York is noteworthy not from the emotional standpoint, even considering the fact that it was made on the [second] anniversary of the April war,” writes the online publication. “The subject matter here fits into the pragmatic framework of state policy.”

“Zhoghovurd” weighs in on controversy sparked by acting Culture Minister Nazeni Gharibian’s decision to dismiss the director of Armenia’s national opera and ballet theater, Constantine Orbelian. The paper backs Gharibian’s claims that Orbelian was appointed as director in 2017 in violation of Armenian laws and regulations. It says that Orbelian’s track record and professional merits cannot outweigh people’s equality before the law.

(Lilit Harutiunian)