Lragir.am criticizes a Russian political analyst, Modest Kolerov, for urging Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to cancel his upcoming meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. In an Armenian newspaper interview, Kolerov said that the so-called Madrid Principles of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are bad for the Armenian side. The online publication speculates that Kolerov’s remarks mean Moscow is not happy with the current Armenian government’s policy on the Karabakh conflict and its insistence on the Karabakh Armenians’ participation in peace talks.

“Zhamanak” comments on Pashinian’s “informal” meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze which was held in an Armenian mountain resort on Sunday. The paper notes that they met for a second time in two months. It says Pashinian mentioned the talks when he addressed the Armenian army’s top brass behind the closed doors earlier this week. It suggests that “very important issues” were on the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian summit.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Samvel Movsisian, a member of Zaruhi Postanjian’s Yerkir Tsirani party, can be seen at just about every protest staged in Armenia these days. The paper says that he also regularly gives interviews to the same media outlets. This has fuelled suspicions about the existence of a “group of versatile demonstrators directed by certain circles” opposed to the current authorities. “The purpose of that is to create a semblance of widespread discontent with the authorities,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)