Armenian, Georgian PMs Hold More ‘Informal’ Talks

In what was their second meeting in as many months, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his Georgian counterpart Mamuka Bakhtadze held talks in a mountain resort in northern Armenia on Sunday.

Pashinian’s press office gave few details of the “informal meeting” held in the Yenokavan resort. It said they stressed the importance of Georgian-Armenian relations “in all areas” and discussed ways of expanding them.

A short video and photographs released by the office showed the two casually dressed leaders speaking tete-a-tete at a local restaurant.

In a separate Facebook post, Pashinian said that he “spent a good day in Yenokavan with my friend and Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.” He did not elaborate.

The Georgian government issued no statements on the meeting.

Bakhtadze and Pashinian held similar talks in the Georgian town of Bolnisi in January. The Armenian premier said afterwards that they decided to organize a Georgian-Armenian business forum in May.

Their latest meeting came more than a week after Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili’s official visit to Yerevan. Meeting with Zurabishvili, Pashinian spoke of a “historic opportunity to elevate relations between our countries to a new level.”

“As prime minister, I paid my first official visit [abroad] to Georgia, and this underlines our government’s and my special attention to Armenian-Georgian relations,” he said.