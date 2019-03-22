New Envoy Reaffirms U.S. Commitment To Assisting ‘Sovereign Armenia’

The newly appointed ambassador of the United States to Armenia has reaffirmed her government’s commitment to assisting “sovereign Armenia” as she was received by the South Caucasus nation’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Friday.

“Thankful for the warm welcome, [Ambassador] Lynne Tracy said she was honored to meet with Prime Minister Pashinian and reaffirmed the U.S. Government’s strong commitment to assisting sovereign Armenia in implementing its democratic agenda and anti-corruption efforts, dealing with economic and regional bottlenecks, as well as in matters of international security,” a statement published on the Armenian premier’s official website reads.

“The U.S. Ambassador gave assurances that during her tenure she would make all necessary efforts to promote the development of bilateral economic cooperation,” it adds.

According to the same source, welcoming the newly appointed U.S. ambassador, Pashinian emphasized that the Armenian government is “interested in the continued development of partnership with the United States, including in the political and economic spheres.”

The Armenian prime minister said that “Armenia is consistently heading along the path of democratic reforms by fighting against corruption and monopolies, promoting human rights and freedom of speech.”

In this respect, Pashinian stressed the importance of building closer ties of cooperation with the United States and implementing joint programs in the aforementioned areas, the statement reads.

According to the premier’s official website, during their meeting Pashinian and Tracy discussed a number of issues that are on the agenda of U.S.-Armenian relations and exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process and other regional issues of mutual interest.