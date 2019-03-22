“Zhoghovurd” reports that Yerevan’s prosecutor has asked Mayor Hayk Marutian to provide documents and data on construction or lease of property located in territories of common use in the city center. “In fact, the law-enforcement system has finally got down to inspecting the legality of actions of the former Yerevan authorities, a move that many have been eager to see, because the center of the capital for years has consistently been distorted,” the paper writes.

The editor of “Aravot” writes: “In Armenia, no doubt, there are political groups and politicians that in one way or another associate their aspirations with the support of Russia. Many of them are working closely with the political circles of this country, receive or send “messages”. “To hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to the Russian mandate” is among such messages. The proposal, in my opinion, is unacceptable, because if you voluntarily give up some part of your sovereignty, the one who receives it will feel more free to impose on you one decision or another. I think that, on the contrary, one must strengthen the sovereignty of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and in this regard the efforts of the prime minister to engage representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiations are correct in principle.”

“Zhamanak” reports on the statement of three political parties in the parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh where they speak about an independent and sovereign state and a prospect of a united Armenian state. The parties stress that other processes today are “artificial and dangerous”. “The statement of the Nagorno-Karabakh parliamentarians, no doubt, concerns, on the one hand, the recent initiative of the Sasna Tsrer party to start the collection of signatures in support of Nagorno-Karabakh’s incorporation into Armenia and, on the other hand, the statement of former Karabakh defense army commander Samvel Babayan’s statement about transferring the Nagorno-Karabakh issue to the Russian mandate,” the daily concludes.

(Lilit Harutiunian)