Armenian Security Chief Vows ‘High-Profile Revelations’ Soon

Armenian’s National Security Service (NSS) will present new “high-profile revelations” soon as part of its ongoing anticorruption efforts, the powerful agency’s chief told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Friday.

Artur Vanetsian was in parliament today to present a report and answer questions from lawmakers sitting on the standing committee on defense and national security.

To the observation that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the lowered efficiency of law-enforcement agencies’ fight against corruption, Vanetsian said: “I am also dissatisfied with the work of the law-enforcement agencies, especially the NSS, because the pace of the work that we did at the beginning of our activities has somewhat declined.”

As for the reasons, the NSS director explained it by the fact that “the legal basis should be very firm so that no speculation can be possible about our work afterwards.”

“We have been acting strictly in conformity with the law and tried to do everything in order that all requirements of the law are met,” said Vanetsian.

“But there will be high-profile revelations in the near future,” he added, without elaborating.

In presenting his report to the parliamentary committee Vanetsian repeated that since last May when he took over as NSS director there has been an increase in the number of applicants seeking jobs in the agency. He also raised the issue of providing more training facilities for NSS employees to keep improving their qualifications domestically.