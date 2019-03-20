Pashinian Congratulates Tokayev on Becoming Kazakhstan’s Interim President

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Wednesday congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his assuming the office of Kazakhstan’s interim president following yesterday’s resignation of the Central Asian nation’s longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In his message published on the prime minister’s official website Pashinian, in particular, said: “I cordially congratulate you on assuming the office of [interim] president of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am convinced that your rich experience and knowledge will serve the best Kazakhstan’s further development and progress.

“The warm friendship and mutual respect between our peoples are a solid basis for the continuous strengthening of our inter-state relations. I express my readiness to cooperate closely with you in bilateral and multilateral formats for the further expansion and deepening of the Armenian-Kazakhstani relations.”

After announcing his resignation on March 19, Kazakhstan’s longtime ruler Nazarbayev, among other foreign leaders, also had a telephone conversation with Pashinian.

Armenia and Kazakhstan are both members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization.