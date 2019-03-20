Opposition Lawmaker Sees ‘Growing Discontent’ In Armenia

There is a growing wave of social discontent in Armenia and it is dangerous if the prime minister is not aware of it, an opposition lawmaker said on Wednesday, commenting on the statement that Nikol Pashinian amde at a press conference yesterday.

Pashinian, in particular, said: “There is no growing wave of discontent in Armenia and I am saying this for the record. In the next five years we will see if there is a growing wave of discontent in Armenia.”

Countering this statement, Gevork Gorgisian, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament, referred to a number of recent protests staged by workers in different sectors of the economy.

“Now we are discussing the new tax legislation and there are lots of complaints about it. Right now the National Assembly is discussing amendments to the law on pawnshops, in which connection there are also different complaints in society. We get complaints every day, we meet with citizens who represent different sectors and have different issues while dealing mostly with government institutions. And all this must be handled and something must be done about it,” Gorgisian said.

The oppositionist claimed that daily contacts that he and his colleagues have with citizens show that “people yet do not feel the real changes after the revolution.”

“Very high expectations have been formed and now it is very dangerous that if the society does not see at least some of the expectations being met, we will face the risk of a very serious depression,” Gorgisian said.

According to the opposition lawmaker, the Pashinian government has also failed to fight against systemic corruption.

On the contrary, Pashinian and other members of his government have repeatedly stated that government corruption has been uprooted in Armenia.